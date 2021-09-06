Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Cap Reaches $29.17 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $17.96 or 0.00034840 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $29.17 million and $9.02 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,424 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

