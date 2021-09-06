Venus Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $40.47 or 0.00078016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $448.41 million and $94.92 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,870.87 or 0.99986057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001573 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.00590293 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,193 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

