Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Cap of $199.24 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $199.24 million and $52.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

