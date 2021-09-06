VeriDocGlobal Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $4.23 million and $553,842.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.92 or 0.00598846 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001806 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $653.68 or 0.01267192 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VDG is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,185,558 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

