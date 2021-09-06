VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.34.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,665 shares of company stock worth $4,156,669. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

