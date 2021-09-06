Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Hits $52.25 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.31 or 0.00046398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $52.25 million and $1,440.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00142596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00771815 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

