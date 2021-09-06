Verso 1-Day Volume Tops $240,421.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $240,421.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00152250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00208190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.26 or 0.07372249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.57 or 1.00037868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.00 or 0.00961114 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

