Verso Token 1-Day Volume Hits $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00153381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00207806 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.61 or 0.07415296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.43 or 0.99839225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.66 or 0.00956447 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.