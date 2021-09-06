Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.45 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.45 million and approximately $896,919.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,606.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.72 or 0.07418752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $780.73 or 0.01484107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.54 or 0.00413533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00138112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00598993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00531623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00366218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,665,672 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

