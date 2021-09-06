Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,994 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.61. 5,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

