Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,588 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 57,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 22,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

