Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,788 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average is $133.13. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

