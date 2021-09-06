Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,202 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after buying an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 974,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,015,000 after buying an additional 260,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock remained flat at $$130.92 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,026. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

