Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 864 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.38. 292,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,325. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

