Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 93,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.65. 3,300,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

