Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1,095.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,486 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

IEUR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 218,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

