Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.74. 316,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.21. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

