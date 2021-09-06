Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,388.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

