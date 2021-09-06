Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $45,333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $28,044,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $30,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,216. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

