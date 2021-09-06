Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.25. 7,195,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

