Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

