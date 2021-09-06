Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.63. 661,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,331. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

