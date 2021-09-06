Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.68. 20,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,541. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

