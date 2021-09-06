Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $202.35. 76,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average of $175.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

