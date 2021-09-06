Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYG. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.72. 910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.07. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

