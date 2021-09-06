Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,928,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623,847. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $165.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

