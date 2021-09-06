Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.37 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.55. 11,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $450.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.