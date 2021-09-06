Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

ADSK traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $288.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

