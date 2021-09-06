Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.24. 8,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,062. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

