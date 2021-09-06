Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.86. 1,604,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

