Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,688 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

