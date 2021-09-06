Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 16,510 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,771,000 after purchasing an additional 488,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 463,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

