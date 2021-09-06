Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. BP PLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 253,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.97. 10,369,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,486,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

