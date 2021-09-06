Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.70. 384,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,165. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

