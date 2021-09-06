Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,007 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $234.04. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

