Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $666.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

