Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 351,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,714,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

