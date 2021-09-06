Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $86.28. 191,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.