Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 29.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $650.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,669. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $659.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

