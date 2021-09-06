Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 10,875 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $11,025,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,857,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.34. 5,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,343. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92.

