Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,724 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $75.02. 3,329,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,491. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

