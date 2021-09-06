Viacoin Market Cap Hits $7.42 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $77,908.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00416233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.