VIBE Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $1,466.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

