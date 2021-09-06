Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,561 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Copa worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

