Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 34,953 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 23.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $928.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

