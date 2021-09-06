Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of NVE worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the second quarter worth about $212,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 1.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVEC opened at $71.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.14. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

