Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Deluxe worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Deluxe by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

