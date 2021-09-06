Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Phibro Animal Health worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 106.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAHC stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.