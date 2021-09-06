Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $4,548,183 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

