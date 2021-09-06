Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of National HealthCare worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National HealthCare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

